2-Yr-Old Killed, Family Injured In LPG Cylinder Blast In Gujarat’s Surat

A two-year-old child died while two of his family members sustained grievous burn injuries in a major fire caused by an LPG cylinder blast at their home in Gujarat's Surat city.

Surat News: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old child died while two of his family members sustained grievous burn injuries in a major fire at their home in Gujarat’s Surat city. The fire was reportedly triggered after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at the family’s home, police said.

According to the police, the injured, including the two-year-old boy, were rushed to a civil hospital where the toddler succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

“The toddler succumbed at a civil hospital on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries sustained in the fire that erupted following the cylinder blast at the house in the Bhestan locality on Tuesday evening,” said an official.

Giving details, the official said a leakage caused the LPG cylinder to explode when the family was cooking in the kitchen. The blast triggered a fire at their home, leaving the man, his sister, and her toddler son injured.

The trio was shifted to a civil hospital, where the child died while the two other family members are undergoing treatment, the official said.

“We have made a station diary entry of the incident and further investigation was underway,” he added.

3 kids charred to death in UP house fire

In a similar incident, a couple and three minor children, were charred to death in a massive fire which erupted at their rented house in Faridpur town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district last week.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday last, police said.

According to the police, fire engulfed a residential house on late Saturday night, however, the incident came to light on Sunday morning when neighbours noticed smoke emanating from the premises and immediately informed the police.

A senior police official said that fiver member of a family, including three children, were burned to death in the inferno.

“We received information about the fire incident on Sunday following which a police team rushed to the scene and broke into the house,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sushil Chandra Dhule told news agency PTI.

The senior officer said the cops discovered the charred bodies of the five victims in the house which was gutted in the massive fire.

The deceased were identified as 38-year-old Ajay Gupta, his wife Anita Gupta (36), their sons Divyansh (9) and Daksh (3) and daughter Divyanka (6), they said, adding that the police has launched a detailed probe into the incident and the cause of the fire is SP being ascertained.

(With PTI inputs)

