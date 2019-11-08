New Delhi: An ex-Tihar Jail official, who was its only law officer until his retirement in 2016, has raised suspicion in his book that the death of Ram Singh, prime accused in the 2012 Delhi Gang Rape case, may not actually be a case of suicide.

Sunil Gupta is the author of the book ‘Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer.’ Ram Singh, elder brother of one of the four remaining death row convicts, Mukesh Singh, was found hanging in his cell in Tihar on March 11, 2013. The police had said that he had killed himself.

Writing in his book, Gupta attributes his suspicions to two specific reasons. One, he writes, is that Ram Singh’s viscera report said that there was alcohol content in his body, which, he says, is highly unlikely as alcohol, just like every other jail in India, is prohibited in Tihar, which is the largest prison in the country.

The second reason, according to him, is that it was impossible for Ram Singh to hang himself when there were three other inmates in his cell. The former official added that he apparently used his pyjama cord to hang himself and there was a bucket next to him, so it was possible that he was first made to drink alcohol and then hung.

Gupta also writes that the then-Tihar Director-General (D-G) Vimla Mehra, ‘got a little carried away’ and rejected his request to increase the security of the convicts.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old medical intern was gang-raped and tortured on board a moving bus by a gang of six men, triggering outrage across the country. She died 13 days later in a Singapore hospital where she was airlifted to.

The four remaining convicts were recently informed by the Tihar Jail Superintendent that they had exhausted all their legal options and mercy plea before the President was the only option left. One of the accused Vinay Sharma then moved his mercy plea before the President.

The juvenile accused in this case was tried separately and was released in December 2015 from a reform centre after completing his sentence.