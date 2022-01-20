New Delhi: Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has announced the third list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election. The AIMIM has fielded Vinod Jatav from Hastinapur, Imran Ansari from Meerut City, Shakir Ali from Barauli, Dilshad Ahmed from Sikandrabad, Vikas Shrivastava from Ramnagar, Rizwana from Nakur and Hafiz Waris from Kundarki.Also Read - Zee Opinion Poll For UP’s Rohilkhand: BJP Likely to Win 19-21 Seats, SP May Get 3-7 Seats

So far, the AIMIM has declared 25 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh polls. Earlier, the AIMIM fielded Shaista Parveen, wife of mafia don and former MP Atiq Ahmed, from the Allahabad West Assembly seat of Prayagraj for the 2022 UP Election. The seat was once considered to be a stronghold of Atiq. Although her candidature has not been announced officially by the party, divisional spokesperson of AIMIM, Afsar Mehmood confirmed that she will be the party’s candidate from Allahabad West. Also Read - #ZeeOpinionPoll For Central UP: BJP Likely To Sweep With Over 45 Seats, SP To Get 16-20 Seats

The Hyderabad-headquartered party had also decided to give tickets to Rafat Khan from Siwal Khas and to Zeeshan Alam from Saradhana. It has fielded Tasleem Ahmad from Kithore. All the three constituencies are in Meerut district. The other candidates are Shaheen Raza Khan (Bareilly-124) in Bareilly district Amjad Ali (Behat) and Margoob Hasan (Saharanpur Dehat), both in Saharanpur district Also Read - #ZeeOpinionPoll Finds 'UP Mey Toh Yogi Hai'; BJP To Win 245-267 Seats Against Samajwadi Party 125-148

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said in November that his party will contest 100 of the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The party’s efforts to have poll alliances with some smaller parties have not yielded results. The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. A total of 58 constituencies will go to polls in the first phase on February 10.

Last week, Asaduddin Owaisi said the party’s preparedness for the UP Assembly elections is in full swing and they will hold virtual rallies by following Election Commission rules and guidelines. Owaisi said the way the party has been preparing and he himself having addressed several meetings over the past few months will have a good impact (on AIMIM’s prospects).

Reacting to criticism that AIMIM’s participation will help the BJP win in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi said “this accusation will continue to be there on me for my entire life”. He said the question is why BJP won in 2014, 2017 and 2019 in Uttar Pradesh? “No one is answering my question. Because these “secular” parties failed in defeating the BJP,” Owaisi said.

“It is due to frustration and foreseeing their defeat such accusations are made. They don’t have capacity–ideologically and intellectually to defeat the BJP and hence accusing the AIMIM,” Owaisi said.

(With inputs from Agencies)