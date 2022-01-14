New Delhi: The Congress released its first list of candidates and declared the names of 125 candidates where 50 are women, constituting 40 per cent of the candidates for 2022 Uttar Pradesh Election. The women candidates of Congress have been chosen from diverse backgrounds. These include Asha Singh , the mother of unnao rape survivor; Poonam Pandey from Shahjahanpur seat, an Asha Worker; Nida Ahmed, a journalist; and Sadaf Jafar, a social activist from Lucknow, who was at forefront of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests.Also Read - UP Election 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya, Other BJP MLAs Set To Join Samajwadi Party Today

Addressing an online press conference while releasing the party’s candidate list, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the party seeks to strengthen itself in Uttar Pradesh and bring the issues concerning people, development and women empowerment to centre stage of politics. Also Read - 2022 Punjab Election: Congress Finalises Candidates, CM Charanjit Channi May Contest From 2 Seats

As she released the first list of party candidates, Priyanka Gandhi said the Congress wants women to participate in the political process as they comprised 50 per cent of the population and it is their right to stand up for themselves. Also Read - UP Election 2022: SP-RLD Alliance Releases First List Of 29 Candidates

“Our list gives a new message — if there is injustice with you, then you have the power to fight for your rights. In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party will provide that power to you and will support and help you in all ways so that you fight for yourself, come into politics and take power in your hands and then ask for your rights yourself,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

List of key women candidates fielded by Congress

Asha Singh – Unnao seat

The Congress fielded Unnao rape victim’s mother Asha Singh from Unnao seat in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Asha Singh, who barely had any media interaction before, came to the forefront after 2017 Unnao case. The Unnao rape case, as it came to be called, made national headlines after the rape victim attempted self-immolation outside Utar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence to protest against alleged police inaction. Ex-BJP Kuldip Sengar was convicted and sentenced to ten years in jail and fined Rs 10 lakh in connection with the Unnao case.

Sadaf Jafar – Lucknow seat

Anti-CAA activist and party spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh, Sadaf Jafar is the Congress candidate from the Lucknow central seat. Sadaf Jafar was earlier arrested during the ant-citizenship law protests in Lucknow in December 2019. She was allegedly “kicked in the stomach by a cop” after she was arrested, according to a report by NDTV. She is currently out on bail on charges of rioting during the anti-CAA protest

Poonam Pandey – Shahjahanpur seat

Asha worker and activist Poonam Pandey, who fought for the rights of Asha workers has been fielded by Congress from Shahjahanpur seat for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls. In a video shared on social media, Poonam Pandey was allegedly roughed up by Uttar Pradesh Police while she, along with Asha workers, marched towards to UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence.

Ritu Singh – Mohammadi seat

Ritu Singh was fielded from Mohammadi seat by Congress for the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh. Ritu Singh, a former Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate for block Parmukh, was allegedly manhandled and was prevented from filing nomination by the BJP workers. She had later joined Congress after meeting Priyanka Gandhi.

Pankhuri Pathak – Gautam Buddh Nagar

Pankhuri Pathak from Gautam Buddh Nagar seat, a former member of Samajwadi Party, is the urban face of Congress in 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls. Pankhuri, who hailed from Uttarakhand, grew up in Delhi. Her parents are doctors, according to a report by Indian Express. In 2016, Pankhuri Pathak was appointed as the spokesperson of Samajwadi Party but quit the Akhilesh Yadav-led party in 2019 following differences and joined Congress. Her husband, Anil Yadav, a former Samajwadi Party spokesperson had resigned from the Akhilesh Yadav-led party last year and later joined Congress.

Archana Gautam – Hastinapur seat

Archana Gautam is the Congress party’s candidate from the Hastinapur seat (Schedule Caste-reserved) in Meerut. Archana, a familiar face in Hindi and Tamil films, had joined Congress last year. Before joining politics, Archana Gautam had won 2014 Miss Uttar Pradesh title and Miss Bikini India title in 2018.