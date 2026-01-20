Home

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Big Changes You Should Know!

Skoda India opens pre-bookings for the 2026 Kushaq facelift. It gets revised styling, LED lighting, new alloys, rear seat massager, panoramic sunroof, digital cockpit, larger touchscreen, AI features and eight colour options.

Skoda India has opened pre-bookings for the 2026 Kushaq facelift. The updated model brings changes to the design, features, and technology as part of its mid-life update for the compact SUV segment.

Exterior Updates

The 2026 Kushaq facelift features revised exterior styling. Changes include a new front grille with chrome ribs, an LED light band at the front, updated LED headlamps, taillamps, and fog lamps, and sequential rear turn indicators. The SUV also gets 17-inch alloy wheels and illuminated Skoda lettering at the rear.

Interior and Comfort Features

Inside, the Kushaq facelift receives updates focused on comfort and convenience. A rear seat massager has been added, along with a panoramic sunroof, beige interior theme. The front seats now offer 6-way electric adjustment with ventilation.

Technology and Safety

Technology updates include a 10.25 inch fully digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation, a larger 10.08 inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an audio system with a subwoofer and amplifier. An AI-based companion powered by Google is also part of the feature list.

Variants and Colours

Skoda has confirmed that all variants of the Kushaq facelift will be offered with alloy wheels and a sunroof as standard. The SUV will be available in eight colour options: Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Deep Black, Lava Blue, Carbon Steel, Shimla Green, Steel Grey, and Cherry Red.

