New Delhi: Putting an end to the 22-year-old Bru refugee crisis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday met the representatives of Bru refugees from Mizoram and signed an agreement with them for their settlement in Tripura. The singing of agreement happened in the presence of Chief Ministers of Mizoram Zoramthanga, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and representatives of Bru tribes.

As per the tripartite pact, over 30,000 displaced Bru tribals from Mizoram will now permanently settle in Tripura.

While signing the pact, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said approximately 30,000 Bru refugees will be settled in Tripura and Rs 600 crore package has been given for this purpose.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and representatives of Bru refugees sign an agreement to end crisis of Bru refugees from Mizoram and for their settlement in Tripura, in presence of Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. pic.twitter.com/SFSa4OY99u — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

“Bru refugees will get a 40 by 30 feet plot along with a fixed deposit of Rs 4 lakhs, cash assistance of Rs 5000 per month for 2 years and free ration,” the Home Minister said.

The development comes after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb agreed to the terms of settling the Bru tribals who are also Reangs in Tripura in November last year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah: Approximately 30,000 Bru refugees will be settled in Tripura. Rs 600 crore package has been given for this. https://t.co/yKUbYGJesP pic.twitter.com/iPuHQlLWCO — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2020

Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga who is in the nation capital for the signing of the agreement, said that the the Bru tribals would have been settled in Mizoram, but now they all will settle in Tripura as per the new pact. As per media reports, Bru tribals will also be included in Tripura’s voter list.

The Brus tribals dwell in areas that have spread across parts of Mizoram, Tripura and the Chittagong Hill Tracts in Bangladesh.

These Bru tribals in 1997 under the Bru National Union had passed a resolution with the demand of an Autonomous District Council, which was that time opposed by the government and the Young Mizos Association (Mizo Zirlai Pawl or MZP).

Six months after the Bru tribals migrated to Tripura in 1997, a number of relief package were announced for them which include 600 gm of rice to every adult and 300 gm to minors.

However, the supply was disrupted in October 2019 on instructions of the Home Ministry in an effort to complete the repatriation of refugees to Mizoram.