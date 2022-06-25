New Delhi: Pakistan has reportedly apprehended Sajid Mir, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative and the main handler of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. Since years, Pakistan has claimed that Mir is dead and denied his presence. Allegedly, this move came after Pakistan received substantial pressure from Western countries to give the proof of death of Mir.Also Read - Pakistan Telecom Operators Warn Of Shutting Down Internet Services Amidst Power Outages

Mir, involved in the November 2008 siege when a team of 10 men carried out coordinated attacks on multiple targets in Mumbai, has been sought by both the US and India for over a decade. As many as 170 people of various nationalities, including six Americans were killed in the terror attack. Also Read - Pakistan Rejects Reports Linking Udaipur Beheading; Says BJP Will Not Succeed In Misleading People

The case appears to have been brought to a head by Pakistan’s desire to extricate itself from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) international terror-financing watchlist, Nikkei Asia reported according to news agency IANS. Also Read - Udaipur Murder Accused Mohammed Ghaus Has Links With Pakistan Based Handlers: Investigative Agencies

Hammad Azhar, Pakistan’s former finance minister in the recently ousted government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the man in charge of negotiations with the multilateral watchdog for the past three years, told the media outlet that Pakistan took measures against Mir and other designated terrorists that were “satisfactory” to the FATF.

The task force has been keeping Pakistan on its Grey List, used to monitor and isolate non-compliant countries.