BREAKING NEWS: Earthquake Strikes East Garo Hills In Meghalaya

Breaking News: An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the richter scale struck the East Garo Hills in Meghalaya on Sunday afternoon. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 2:37 PM IST.

This is a developing story. Keep checking India.com for all the latest updates on Meghalaya earthquake.

