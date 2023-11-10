Home

News

Mumbai: 3 Killed In Multi-Car Crash At Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: 3 Killed In Multi-Car Crash At Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Three people were killed after a speeding car hit several vehicles on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. The speeding car was coming from Worli towards Bandra and collided with the other vehicles.

Mumbai: 3 Killed In Multi-Car Crash At Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai: At least three people were killed and several sustained injuries after a speeding car hit as many as six vehicles on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link’s toll plaza in Mumbai on Thursday night. The dreadful mishap took place just 100 meters before the toll plaza on the sea link when the car heading towards Bandra collided with another vehicle, according to police. Following the initial impact, the car accelerated and collided with additional vehicles at the toll plaza.

Trending Now

“Today around 10:15 pm, a vehicle was going north from Worli towards Bandra, 100 meters before the toll plaza on sea link, and it collided with a vehicle. After colliding, the car sped up and hit 2-3 vehicles at the toll plaza. A total of six vehicles have been hit in this incident,” Zone 9 DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay said to ANI.

You may like to read

#WATCH | Mumbai: Zone 9 DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay said, “Today around 10:15 am, a vehicle was going north from Worli towards Bandra, 100 meters before the toll plaza on sea link, it collided with a vehicle. After colliding the car sped up and hit 2-3 vehicles at the toll plaza. A… https://t.co/J6JHQr4Lzj pic.twitter.com/wWRcEqMpNR — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2023



Nine people sustained injuries, of which three lost their lives and two are in critical condition. “Till now, a total of nine people have been injured, out of which three have died. Six people are under treatment, out of which the condition of two people is critical,” the Hindustan Times quoted an official as saying.

Further probe into the mishap is underway.

On Thursday, another mishap took place after a private luxury bus, carrying 40 passengers and enroute from Goa to Mumbai, veered off the road and ended up on the bank of a river in Kolhapur district.

The police reported that this occurred after the bus driver misjudged a bridge. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and although traffic on the road was briefly affected, the situation was quickly managed.

In a separate incident on the same day, tragedy struck as two people lost their lives when a truck collided with a private bus on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district, according to the police official. The accident transpired in the Mehkar area of Buldhana, approximately 350 km from Nagpur, when the bus driver had stopped the vehicle in a lane to inspect its tires. The bus was en route to Nagpur from Mumbai.

(With Agencies Inputs.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.