3-Yr-Old Charred To Death, 5 Injured As Illegal Petrol Cache Explodes In Odisha’s Kendrapara

A 3-year-old boy died and five others sustained burn injuries after a illegal stored drum of petrol caught fire and exploded in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

Odisha News: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old child was charred to death, while five other people, including a 14-year-old boy sustained burn injuries after a cache of illegally stored petrol exploded in a village of Kendrapara district in Odisha on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident happened on Thursday evening in Badapada village in Pattamundai Rural Police Station area when a drum-filled with illegally stored petrol caught fire and exploded inside a thatched hut.

One person, identified as Ratnakar Mallick, had illegally stored petrol in a drum for the marriage procession of his son. However, the drum, which was kept inside a thatched roof house, accidentally caught fire due to a short-circuit and the explosion took place”, a police officer said.

Giving details, Pattamundai Rural Police Station inspector-in-charge Padmalaya Pradhan said in the explosion, a three-year-boy was burnt to death while five others suffered severe burns. The injured were rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment, however, a 14-year-old boy– who was also injured in the blast– was in a critical condition and was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.

The remaining four victims are undergoing treatment at the sub-divisional hospital, he said.

Fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control, the officer said, adding the deceased child has been identified as Gulu Mallick.

Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation taken up, he said.

“No arrests have been made so far,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)

