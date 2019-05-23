Congress has won the only Lok Sabha seat of Nagaland after a dismal performance nationally. Former Chief Minister of Nagaland K L Chishi was up against Tokheho Yepthomi of National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), Hayithung Tungoe of National People’s Party (NPP), and Independent candidate M M Thromwa Konyak from Nagaland constituency.

The polling was held on April 11, 2019, with 83.12 percent voter turnout. The voter turnout in this election was 5.13 percent lesser compared to the 88.25 percent figure in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

In 2014 General Elections, Neiphiu Rio defeated (NPF) defeated Congress’ K.V. Pusa with around 4 lakh votes. The seat was earlier held by Tokheho Yepthomi since 2018 Nagaland bypoll.

KL Chishi had joined the Bhartiya Janata Party in 2018 but returned to the Congress party in March 2019. Chishi contested the 2018 state elections unsuccessfully as BJP candidate from Atoizu A/C under Zunheboto district.