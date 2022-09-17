Chittorgarh: As many as four people were killed and eight others were injured when their SUV collided head-on with a truck in Chittorgarh district. The accident occurred around midnight on Friday near Morvan village when they were returning to Indore from Udaipur after attending the last rites of a relative.Also Read - Rajasthan Reports Highest Number of Rape Cases In 2021 Followed By UP And Maharashtra

The deceased have been identified as Indore-residents Sohail, Shakila, Raja and Zahid, Kavia said.

Mangalwad police station SHO Ramesh Kavia said four people died on the spot. The injured were referred to Udaipur after primary treatment in Mangalwad.

He added that the bodies of the deceased would be handed over to their family members after post mortem.