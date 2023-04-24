4 Ways to Find Right Shade of Foundation When You Are Shopping Online

Are you tired of throwing away bottles after bottles because you always end up ordering the wrong foundation each time. Not anymore. Here's listing tips to find the right foundation for you skin tone online.

Nothing beats the pain of splurging a hefty amount of money on the wrong foundation shade. And whether you love it or hate it, shopping online is definitely an unavoidable affair. And while ordering a suitable lipstick shade or an eye palette might be easy, finding the perfect match of foundation for your skin tone is nothing less than a gamble.

We have some tips and tricks that can make this ball game a cakewalk for you. Here’s listing a few tips to simplify this process

You may like to read

Formulation : Instead of straight away thinking about the suitable shade for your skin tone, start with getting the basics of your skin right. Just like you would consider your skin type before buying any skincare products, you should also check the formulation that caters to the need of your skin. Knowing exactly what you will need would narrow down your options and simply the process. For example : for dry skin, a liquid foundation would be a better option to keep your skin hydrated. Similarly, for an oily skin, a matteifying foundations or one with powder base can work well in regulating the oil production.

Check your undertones : The first base of finding the correct shade for your skin tone can be done by determining the undertones. Once you know you fall under a certain category of warm, cool or neutral, you can choose the formulations accordingly. If you have gold and yellow tone looks good on you, you might have a warm tone. Similarly, silver tones look better on people with a cool undertone and both the tones work for you then you might have a neutral undertone. Take reference from beauty influencers or someone you know with same undertone as it can help you direct the right shade for you.

Look for references: If you know any beauty influencer that you think looks like you, same hair colour, same eye colour and colours that work well for her skin, and looks good on you too then take cues from her. References can help you directly in the way of finding your suitable match.

Use apps to find your match: With the digital world undergoing a revolution, there are a number of apps that you can use to find your foundation shade. Some of the apps can that you can use to pick your ideal foundations are: Slapp, Sephora foundation shade finder, temptalia, etc.

Hope these help you in finding your perfect match! Follow this space for more beauty-related content.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.