Hotels, restaurants, pubs, and bars in Maharashtra will remain open till 11 PM on December 31, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the gathering of five or more people at public places is prohibited, but there are no restrictions on people stepping out for the purpose of buying medicines, and visiting friends and relatives (after 11 PM in view of the night curfew).

He said local authorities have been authorised to ensure that the pandemic-related restrictions are enforced in hill stations where New Year revellers gather in large numbers.

“Hotels, restaurants, pubs, and bars will remain open tomorrow (December 31) till 11 pm. There is no restriction on people stepping out to buy medicines and visiting friends and family members (after 11 PM). Gathering of five or more people at public places is prohibited,” Deshmukh said and appealed to people to follow guidelines.