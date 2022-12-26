4th COVID Wave in India? Health Authorities in Kolkata on Toes After 2 Positive Cases Detected at Airport

Kolkata/West Bengal: Senior West Bengal health department officials are on their toes as two covid positive cases have been detected at the Kolkata Airport on Monday. “ One of the positive passengers came from Dubai on Dec 24 while another came from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Both samples sent for genome sequencing”, news agency ANI reported Kolkata airport sources.

Meanwhile, i n view of the fresh Covid-19 scare, the state Health Department last week highlighted a six-point agenda for immediate precautionary measures to be taken for any emergency situation in the coming days.

On the other hand, Union health ministry last week said that RT-PCR test for the detection of COVID-19 would be made mandatory for passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand for their travel to India. The health minister also said that passengers arriving in India from these countries will undergo thermal screening at airports and those found COVID-19 positive or with fever will be quarantined.