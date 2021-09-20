New Delhi: The Hero Splendor has been the largest-selling bike in the Indian market for years now and it continued its dominance in August 2021 taking the numero uno position on motorcycle sales chart for the month. It was followed by the Honda Shine, Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina and Bajaj Pulsar 125. Let us have a look at the sales figures of these five best-selling motorcycles in India in August 2021.Also Read - New TVS Raider Vs Hero Glamour Xtec Vs Honda SP 125 Vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Price Comparison

Hero Splendor

The Hero Splendor (Splendor+, Splendor+ Black and Accent, and Splendor iSmart) registered a growth of 22.89 per cent in total sales to 2,18,516 units in August 2021. In the same month last year, its sales stood at 1,77,811 units.

Honda Shine

The Honda Shine clocked a rise of 22.42 per cent in total sales to 1,29,926 units in August 2021. In the year-ago month, as many as 1,06,133 units of the motorcycle were sold.

Hero HF Deluxe

The Hero HF Deluxe posted a massive drop of 35.33 per cent in total sales to 1,14,575 units in August 2021. The motorcycle had recorded sales of 1,77,168 units in August 2020.

Bajaj Platina

The Bajaj Platina witnessed a jump of 40.50 per cent in total sales to 56,615 units in August 2021. The bike had clocked sales of 40,294 units in the same month last year.

Bajaj Pulsar 125

The total sales of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 slipped by 24.91 per cent to 32,659 units in August 2021. The motorcycle had garnered sales of 43,493 units in August 2020.