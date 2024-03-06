Home

News

5 Killed As Car Collides With Haryana Roadways Bus In Rewari

5 Killed As Car Collides With Haryana Roadways Bus In Rewari

Five people were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a Haryana Roadways bus in Rewari district on Wednesday morning.

Image: X (former Twitter)

Haryana Accident: Five people were killed when the car they were travelling in, collided head-on with a Haryana Roadways bus in Rewari district of the state on Wednesday. According to the police, the tragic mishap occurred near the Siha village on Mahendragarh road when the victims were returning from Charkhi Dadri after attending a wedding.

A senior police official said the accident took place at around 8 AM on Wednesday morning when the occupants were returning after attending a wedding at Tatarpur village in Rewari. The car– a Maruti Suzuki Baleno– collided head-on with a Haryana Roadways bus coming from the opposite side, killing all five occupants in the car, the official said.

Locals helped the victims get out of the car and rushed them to a trauma centre, where doctors declared all five dead on arrival.

The police have identified the deceased as Ajit (45), Sunder (42) and Billu, all residents of of Changrod village in Charkhi Dadri district, while the other two deceased have been identified as Bhiwani residents, 70-year-old Surat, and Pratap (55).

Police said the victims had attended the wedding of Ajit’s nephew at Tatarpur on Tuesday night and were returning to Charkhi Dadri district.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and the families have been informed.

“We have kept the bodies of the deceased in the mortuary. Also, the families of those who died have been informed. Post mortem will be conducted after the arrival of the family members. An FIR is being registered,” said a senior police officer.

3 killed as tractor rams bikes in Rajasthan

In related news, three bike-borne men were killed while another sustained grievous injuries when their motorcycles were hit by a tractor in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday night. Akin to the Haryana accident, the four victims were returning home on their two motorcycles after attending a wedding ceremony, said an official.

The accident took place in the Nithaua police station area on Tuesday night when the four victims riding two different motorcycles were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony, SHO Bhawani Shankar Meena said.

Meena said the injured has been referred to Udaipur for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Meena (19), his brother-in-law Sagarmal Meena (34), and Surajmal Meena (29), he said, adding that the bodies were handed over to the family members after postmortem on Wednesday.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver who is absconding, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Haryana News on India.com.