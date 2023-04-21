5 Top Lip And Cheek Tints Available in India For That Flushed Look

Looking for a multi-purpose product that can give you a naturally flushed look? Here's listing the top five lip and cheek tints available in India.

A two-in-one product that can give you the functionality of lip colour and blush at the price of one is all you need to uplift your face. This multi-purpose product is super easy to use and extremely travel friendly. Here are five lip and cheek tints that are our favourite picks available in India:

1. Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain: It has been the cult favourite of many users. This product has been loved by celebrities, makeup artistes and beauty influencers all over the world. This tinted stain is kiss-proof, sheer and works with all complexions and the best part is that it is also easily blendable.

Price: Rs 1950 (6ml)

2. My Glamm Tint: A two-in-one tint that can be used for lips as well as cheeks to give a nice healthy flushed tint which looks natural and dewy. This tint has buildable coverage that can give medium to full coverage. Even a little dab of product can give a high pigment which would last for elongated hours. The product works exceedingly well for its reasonable price.

Price: 591 (8.5ml)

3. Love Earth Multipot-Be The Change Lip Tint with Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E for Lips Eyelids & Cheeks: A multipurpose tint that also provides nourishment to your lips and cheeks. This product is infused with natural ingredients that are super light and keep your skin moisturized all day long. This 100 per cent herbal and handmade product is devoid of any chemicals and provides premium quality for its reasonable price.

Price: Rs 229 (8 g)

4. Body Shop Lip & Cheek Stain: This dual-purpose stain gives lips and cheeks a hint of natural-looking colour. This tint is super blendable and can be used under a gloss for that natural effect. It is cruelty-free, 100 per cent Vegan and dermatologically tested.

Price: Rs 995 (7.2ml)

5. PIXI On The Glow Cream Blush – Enriched with fruit extracts, ginseng and aloe vera. This glow balm is a super hydrating formula that has been all the rage on social media recently. It provides a hint of colour on cheeks and a very natural glow with just one swipe. It can be used on cheeks as well as lips. The product is also packed with antioxidants and is free of harmful chemicals and paraben. Price: Rs 1950 (19g)

