New Delhi: A five-year-old Indian origin girl from Vestal, New York has made headlines by sending hundreds of handmade cards and cakes to a local nursing home for its residents to feel special over the holiday season. The girl, Arnaya Chopra, made 200 festive cards for the residents during her winter vacation and also got festive decorations and a cake for the residents from her piggy bank savings. Also Read - Uttarakhand All Set To Host 5-Day Marchula Adventure Festival 2021 From January 8

The little girl’s kind act is not only winning hearts but many netizens has even called her a ‘little angel’. While speaking at Good Morning America, little Aranya said, “In my kindergarten class, I was taught about being generous. She said that is how she got the idea of making cards for the people who can’t go out to meet their family and friends due to the ongoing pandemic. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccines 110% Safe, Claims DCGI; Terms Impotency Rumours as Absolute Nonsense | Watch

“I just wanted to cheer them up because they cannot meet their friends and family because of the coronavirus. I decorated my cards with writing and colorful drawings,” she said. Also Read - CHE vs MCI Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips For Today's Chelsea vs Manchester City Football Match at 10.00 PM IST January 3 Sunday

Recalling how Aranaya started making the cards, her mother Shachi said that one day when she saw her daughter making cards, she asked her what she was doing. Aranya told her mother that she wanted to give the cards to people living in a nursing home.

Encouraging Aranaya to do the noble deed, Shachi contacted a local nursing home to enquire how many people resided there and when Shachi asked Aranya asked if she could make 200 cards, she simply said, “Oh yes, I can!”

While decorating the cards, Aranya decided that she wanted to do more for nursing home residents. She broke her piggy bank and used her savings to buy a New Year’s cake, a decorative Santa, and a vase for the residents.

“My heart actually melted. She has such a kind heart and really wants to be generous. I was amazed by her thinking,” the girl’s mum said.

Shachi delivered the gifts from Aranya to the nursing home earlier this week.

The nursing home residents were delighted on receiving gifts from the little girl.

“I want to go meet them in the nursing home and see how they feel after seeing my 200 cards,” Aranya said.