BTS: K-pop supergroup BTS has announced four new dates for its performance at Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas as a part of their 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour. The global superstars will perform on April 8, 9, 15, and 16, with the last day of the tour being streamed live online. In addition, the group's event 'Live Play in Las Vegas' will be held on all four days at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, reports Variety. Earlier, the group had announced its concert dates in Seoul, South Korea as of March 10, 12, and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. As per Variety.com, the Seoul Olympic Stadium performances will mark BTS' first in its home country since 2019. According to Billboard, the group's tour dates in L.A. grossed $33.3 million with 214,000 tickets sold — the most made by a run of shows at a single venue since 2012.

After the announcement that BTS will perform in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium, from April 8 to 9 and April 15 to 16. The Grammys would be taking place on April 3 in Las Vegas, and BTS is expected to arrive for the grand award show as well. The band has been nominated at the Grammys for the second year in a row.

#BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS Concert and LIVE PLAY announcement🎉

Join the ARMY MEMBERSHIP PRESALE for your chance to buy #BTS concert and LIVE PLAY tickets! Details👉https://t.co/BnTgD4hYPA#PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #LIVEPLAY #PermissiontoDance #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/ayxq6yiJGr — Weverse (@weverseofficial) February 22, 2022

ARMY is going crazy ever since the announcement was made. They have taken to Twitter to express their happiness.

Have a look at the reactions shared by BTS ARMY:

GRAMMYS AND LAS VEGAS AT THE SAME TIME??? WHOSE DOING IT LIKE BTS pic.twitter.com/tLNIHagCjy — 미나⁷ ♡ 📚 | ange 🎂 (@DIORlattae) February 22, 2022

BTS gonna outsell Scammys own venue which can hold 16,800 for the Live Play. While performing for a 65K 4 night sold out stadium at the same time in Las Vegas. Huge slap in the face. ARMY loves it. Who needs who now? BTS will own Sin City.🔥#BTS #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/TO284Duc5n — FrannLovesBTS ⁷💜 (@Frances39411513) February 23, 2022

Bts said That “if we’re going to the grammys, might as well do another 4 concerts too” BTS Stadium concert will be held in the same arena as the grammys,

Grammys is on 3rd of April followed by BTS’ concerts on 8th, 9th, 15th & 16th of April in Las Vegas!!!! #BTSCONCERT @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/EHWxZI4LpX — Kira V (@bangtan_fiz) February 23, 2022

no matter what the Grammys result , BTS’ energy at Las Vegas is going to be surreal !!! — kootonin ᥫ᭡ ₇ (@cadburyggukie_) February 23, 2022

Allegiant Stadium on Las Vegas has a capacity of +65,000 people. BTS will have a 4 concerts in the Stadium also is the first Time that BTS will do a concert in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/XzSTVdLpvE — ℓσѵҽℓყ.ʝυɓɓℓყ (@tatakoo0T7) February 23, 2022



BTS is best known for hits Butter and Dynamite with the former nominated for best pop duo/group performance at this year’s Grammy Awards, which will be held in Las Vegas just before BTS’ concert dates, on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.