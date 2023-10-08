Home

5th General Elections to LAHDC, Kargil 2023 Result LIVE: National Conference and Congress Combine Win 19 seats

At least 73 per cent of people voted for the first time for the Hill Development Council - out of the total 95,388 voters, 74,026 exercised their right of franchise, reported news agency PTI.

5th General Elections to LAHDC, Kargil 2023 Result LIVE: The counting of votes for the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil election is underway. This was the first election held after the abrogation of Article 370 and the creation of Ladakh union territory in 2019. The 5th General Elections to LAHDC, Kargil 2023 was held on October 4 and saw a triangular contest between the National Conference (NC), Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in most of the 26 seats.

At least 73 per cent of people voted for the first time for the Hill Development Council – out of the total 95,388 voters, 74,026 exercised their right of franchise, reported news agency PTI. According to officials, strict security arrangements have been put in place at and around the government Polytechnic College where the counting of the votes is being held.

Here are the Live Updates

