5th General Elections to LAHDC, Kargil 2023 Result Winners List: BJP wins Cha constituency | Full List Here

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council has a total of 30 seats out of which elections were held on 26 seats, while four councillors with voting rights are nominated by the administration.

5th General Elections to LAHDC, Kargil 2023 Result: The counting of votes for the fifth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil election commenced at 8 am on Sunday morning. The election that took place on October 4 saw a triangular contest between the National Conference (NC), Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in most of the 26 seats.

According to the reports, at least 73 per cent of people voted for the first time for the Hill Development Council – out of the total 95,388 voters, 74,026 exercised their right of franchise, reported news agency PTI. According to officials, strict security arrangements have been put in place at and around the government Polytechnic College where the counting of the votes is being held.

5th General Elections to LAHDC, Kargil 2023 Result | Winners List

BJP candidate Stanzin Lakpa wins from Cha constituency

National Conference candidate Jenab Abdul Wahid wins the Bhimbat Constituency

PUNCHOK TASHI of National Conference Wins Padum constituency with 1745 votes

PADMA DORJEY of BJP Wins Stakchay Khangral constituency with 1007 votes

ABDUL HADI of INC Wins Taisuru constituency with 1717 votes

KACHO MOHAMMAD FEROZ of INC Wins Pashkum constituency with 1756 votes

ABDUL SAMAD of INC Wins Rambirpora constituency with 1949 votes

The Table Will Be Updated Soon

