Home

News

6 Students Dead, 21 Missing As Picnic Boat Carrying School Kids Capsizes In Vadodara’s Harni Lake

6 Students Dead, 21 Missing As Picnic Boat Carrying School Kids Capsizes In Vadodara’s Harni Lake

Six children died after a boat carrying 27 students capsized in the Harni lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday.

Rescue ops are underway to trace the missing children. (Screengrab)

Vadodara Boat Capsizing: At least six school children died, while 21 others are being traced, after a boat they were on, capsized in a lake in Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday. According to officials, as many as 27 children were aboard the boat when it overturned in the Harni Lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city.

Trending Now

The students were on a school picnic, officials said, adding that a search and rescue operation in underway to trace the remaining children at the lake.

You may like to read

Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said rescue operation is in full swing to trace the missing kids and sleuths from the NDRF as well as the fire and emergency services have been roped in.

VIDEO | Boat carrying students capsizes in a lake in Gujarat's Vadodara, casualties feared. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UbFFbqofjN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2024

“I have just learnt that six children died after a boat carrying school students overturned in a lake,” Dindor said.

“Rescue operations are underway. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire brigade personnel are on the job along with other agencies,” he said.

Vadodara district collector A B Gor said there were 27 children on the boat. “We are trying to trace and rescue others,” he said.

“A boat carrying school students, who came here on a picnic, overturned in Harni lake in the afternoon. The fire brigade has so far rescued seven students, while search is on for the missing ones,” Vadodara’s chief fire officer Parth Brahmbhatt said.

Few local residents rescued some children before the fire brigade personnel reached the spot, he said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to India.com for more updates.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Gujarat News on India.com.