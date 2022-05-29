New Delhi: Presently, only a few countries have adopted the 5G network, and that too in selected places. To cut it short, the 5G network is yet to be available worldwide. Among all this, Pekka Lundmark, the CEO of global smartphone brand Nokia has claimed that 6G mobile networks will be commercially available by 2030.Also Read - World Economic Forum 2022: 3 Things on The Table in Davos

Pekka Lundmark, while speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, said that he does not believe that smartphones will be the most "common interface", as reported by GizmoChina.

Telecom operators across the world are building up steam in 5G arena but they are also focused on bringing 6G mobile networks to the market before 2030.

“By then, definitely the smartphone as we know it today will not anymore be the most common interface,” Lundmark was quoted as saying. “Many of these things will be built directly into our bodies,” he added.

Lundmark did not go into much detail about exactly how or what this will seem like but he went on to say that by 2030, there will be a “digital twin of everything”, which will necessitate “huge computational resources”.

The report mentioned that companies have already started investing greatly in 6G.

Some of the world’s biggest tech giants, such as Qualcomm, Apple, Google, and LG, are keen to participate and even collaborate on this next-generation technology.