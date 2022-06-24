New Delhi: Radisson Blu, a luxury hotel in Assam’s Guwahati has been grabbing the limelight these days, courtesy—political turmoil in Maharashtra. Since Monday morning, the rebel sena MLAs have been staying in the hotel which has extensive event space, a pool, a spa and five restaurants. Reports have claimed that 70 rooms at the luxury hotel have been booked for Rs 56 lakh.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis LIVE: Eknath Shinde Leaves For Mumbai, To Meet Deputy Speaker
Moreover, the entire cost of the seven-day stay is said to be Rs 1.12 crore, which includes food and other services which is estimated to cost Rs 8 lakh per day (Rs 56 lakh for seven days). This is excluding the charges of flights and other transportation. In total, the hotel has 196 rooms. If reports are to be believed, the management is not taking new bookings, barring those booked on corporate deals already.
Also Read - No Way We Will Go Back, Says Eknath Shinde As Shiv Sena Offers Olive Branch To Rebel MLAs
Rebel MLAs Release Videos, Photographs From Hotel
To show their strength, the rebel MLAs released videos and photographs from the hotel claiming the backing of over 40 MLAs, posing an existential threat to the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Political Crisis: What Happened so Far
- Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray and was holed up at a Guwahati hotel, left for Mumbai.
- Exuding confidence, Sena’s Sanjay Raut said,” We won’t relent…we’ll win on floor of the house (State Assembly). If this battle is fought on roads, we’ll win that too. We gave opportunity to those who left, now it’s too late. I challenge them to come on floor of the house. MVA govt will complete rest of 2.5 yrs.”
- He added that CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are in constant touch. All leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena are in touch with each other.
- BJP leader Pravin Darekar and party leaders arrive at the residence of Devendra Fadnavis.
- Speaking on the political crisis in Maharashtra, Dr.Ramdas Athawale, MoS and President, Republican Party of India (RPI) said,”Uddhav Thackeray’s time is up. Most MLAs will go with Eknath Shinde (rebel Shiv Sena MLA) and he will form government with BJP.”
- The Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has filed a petition before the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly seeking the cancellation of membership of 16 rebel MLAs including Eknath Shinde for “not attending” legislative party meeting.
- Eknath Shinde posted a series of tweets that ruled out any possibility of reconciliation.
- More MLAs reach Guwahati as sources, according to news agency ANI, say the numbers are likely to cross 50.