New Delhi: Radisson Blu, a luxury hotel in Assam’s Guwahati has been grabbing the limelight these days, courtesy—political turmoil in Maharashtra. Since Monday morning, the rebel sena MLAs have been staying in the hotel which has extensive event space, a pool, a spa and five restaurants. Reports have claimed that 70 rooms at the luxury hotel have been booked for Rs 56 lakh.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis LIVE: Eknath Shinde Leaves For Mumbai, To Meet Deputy Speaker

Moreover, the entire cost of the seven-day stay is said to be Rs 1.12 crore, which includes food and other services which is estimated to cost Rs 8 lakh per day (Rs 56 lakh for seven days). This is excluding the charges of flights and other transportation. In total, the hotel has 196 rooms. If reports are to be believed, the management is not taking new bookings, barring those booked on corporate deals already. Also Read - Eknath Shinde Camp To Join Hands With BJP? Here's What Rebel MLA Said

Also Read - No Way We Will Go Back, Says Eknath Shinde As Shiv Sena Offers Olive Branch To Rebel MLAs

Rebel MLAs Release Videos, Photographs From Hotel

To show their strength, the rebel MLAs released videos and photographs from the hotel claiming the backing of over 40 MLAs, posing an existential threat to the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Political Crisis: What Happened so Far