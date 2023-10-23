Home

7 Out of 10 People Feel Overweight Individuals Experience Bullying, Teasing in Professional and Social Settings: Study

The issue of obesity continues to be a pressing concern globally, with its impact on individuals’ overall health and well-being becoming increasingly evident. According to a study conducted by Pristyn Data Labs, 61 per cent people are not even aware of their Body Mass Index (BMI). Furthermore, 1 out of 2 respondents admitted to gaining weight post-pandemic, underlining the potential impact of the pandemic on lifestyle and health behaviours.

The study which involved more than 3,000 individuals across India, also found that 70 per cent of respondents feel that individuals face bullying or teasing in professional environments or social gatherings due to obesity, further emphasising the importance of fostering an inclusive and supportive environment.

When asked about weight management, roughly 60 per cent of the respondents agreed that they had made multiple attempts to lose or manage their weight.

When it comes to managing their weight, 61 per cent of people focus on controlling their diet and exercising regularly. Interestingly, a smaller proportion, one-fourth, resorted to fasting, with an even smaller percentage, 6 per cent, using fat burner pills.

Despite the significant impact of obesity on mental and physical health, the study indicated that only 27 per cent of respondents sought professional help or counselling for weight-related issues, body image concerns, or eating habits, highlighting the need for increased access to support and resources for those grappling with obesity.

A total of 60 per cent of participants believed that there is a stigma associated with obesity in India, pointing to the need for greater awareness and sensitivity regarding the issue.

When questioned about whether obesity should be classified as a disease, 60 per cent of respondents advocated for its classification, underscoring the importance of comprehensively understanding its impact on overall health and well-being.

Despite the concerning data, there remains a positive indication of awareness about the health risks associated with obesity, with 81 per cent of respondents affirming their knowledge of the potential health risks linked to obesity, including diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension.

