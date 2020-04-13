New Delhi: Raising hopes for a possible cure for COVID-19, the World Health Organisation said that there are about 70 coronavirus vaccines in development globally, with three of them currently being tested on humans. Also Read - 'Refrain From Politicising Virus': WHO Pleads For Unity After Trump's 'China-centric' Accusation

Here are those 3:

1. Adenovirus Type 5 Vector, developed by CanSino Biological Inc./Beijing Institute of Biotechnology

2. DNA plasmid vaccine Electroporation device, developed by Inovio Pharmaceuticals. (US-based Company)

3. LNPencapsulated mRNA, developed by Moderna/NIAID (A US-based Company)

As per a report by Bloomberg Quint, the furthest along in the clinical process is the experimental vaccine developed by Hong Kong-listed CanSino Biologics Inc. and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology, which is in phase 2.

Meanwhile, the other two being tested in humans are treatments developed separately by U.S. drugmakers Moderna Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., according to a WHO document.

Pharmaceutical giants like Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi also have vaccine candidates in the preclinical stages, according to WHO. CanSino mentioned that last month it received Chinese regulatory approval to start human trials of its vaccine, Bloomberg report added.

Nations across the world are racing to find a cure soon, as experts believe that it is highly unlikely that the virus will be squashed with containment and social distancing measures alone. While typically it takes about 10 to 15 years to manufacture a vaccine, but seeing the urgency of the current situation, the drug industry is hoping to compress the time to one year.