7th Pay Commission Latest Updates Today: After Diwali, now this is the second time, Central government employees are going receive a good news from the Centre. As per media report, the Central government employees are going to get a hike in their salary this month-end. If reports are to be believed, then their salary will be hiked as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

Reports further suggest that over 50 lakh central employees are going to get salary hike by the end of this month. It is understood that the decision to hike their salary will be taken in the next cabinet meeting. Moreover, the salary of non-gazetted medical staff of Indian Railways will also be hike up to Rs 21,000 under the Seventh Pay Commission.

In the similar manner, employees working as non-gazetted medical staff in Indian Railways will also get the benefit of promotion and hike. Soon after they receive their promotion under the seventh pay commission recommendations, the salary of non-gazetted medical staff of Indian Railways will increase automatically. It is believed that the salary of non-gazetted medical staff will be increased by at least Rs 5,000 per month. This will also increase the HRA, DA and TA of these employees. This is definitely going to bring cheers on the faces of these employees.

As per latest updates, the Indian Railways has approved the increase in salary of non-gazetted medical staff such as lab staff, health and malaria inspector, staff nurse, physiotherapist, radiographer, pharmacist, dietitian and family welfare organization staff.

The development comes as the Central government employees for long time have been demanding to increase the minimum salary to Rs 26,000 per month. At present, employees get 18,000 per month. Apart from this, they are also demanding increase in the fitment factor.