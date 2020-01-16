7th Pay Commission latest news: Ahead of the Union Budget 2020, which will be presented on February 1, news reports have surfaced that the Union Government has planned to make two big salary hike announcements for the central government employees.

The announcement will give relief to central government employees as it is their long-pending demand to increase the minimum wages under the 7th Pay Commission from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

It is believed that the Central government will accept their demand and will make the Budget accordingly. These central government employees have great hope when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on February 1, 2020, present the Union Budget 2020.

The second big announcement could be the 4 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for H1-2020. As per financial experts, if the Central government hikes 4 per cent DA, the monthly salary of central government employees will be hiked from Rs 720 to Rs 10,000 depending upon the Level and Pay Matrix.

These expectant Central government employees hope that their long-pending demand for the minimum wage hike will be met on February 1.

The expectation from the employees comes as the Central government in a series of salary has the possibility to increase the minimum salary as recommended under the 7th CPC. The employees for a long time have been demanding the minimum salary to be increased from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

There is a possibility that the Central government may also hike the DA immediately after the budget 2020 presentation in March. The announcement in the DA hike will bring happiness to around 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners.

At present, they are getting DA at 149 per cent of their basic pay scale. If the DA is increased at 4 per cent, then their DA percentage would increase to 153 per cent.

As per updates, the budget session will start with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament and the Economic Survey is likely to be presented on the same day. The budget session might continue until April.

In general, the budget session generally has a break of about one month and during this time department-related standing committees discusses the demand for grants.