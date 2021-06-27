7th Pay Commission Latest News: The Ministry of Finance has issued a clarification after a circular regarding the resumption of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for central government employees and pensioners was doing rounds on social media platforms. Various media portals carried the news that the DA and DR of the Central government employees will be hiked from July 1 as has been announced in the Parliament. Debunking the false claims, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in a tweet called out the fake circular, asserting that the Ministry of Finance has said that it did not pass any such order. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: No Memorandum Issued on Resumption of DA to Govt Employees, Says Finance Ministry

CLAIM: A viral post carried by several news portals claimed that the DA and DR of central government employees and pensioners will be hiked from July 1, as announced in the Parliament. The circular, which claimed to be from the office of Union Ministry of Finance also claimed that the Central government in the Parliament had said that the pending DA and DR revisions will resume from July 1, 2021. Also Read - Deducting DA Govt's 'Mischievous' Approach, Must be Restored: Congress

Here’s a copy of the fake memorandum:

FACT: The Ministry of Finance said that the Office Memorandum (OM) is fake and no such OM has been issued by the Central government. “A document is doing rounds on social media claiming that Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for Central government employees and pensioners will be resumed from July 2021. This claim is Fake. No such announcement has been made by the Government of India,” tweeted the official PIB Fact Check handle, as well as the Ministry of Finance. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Major Announcement on DA Hike Likely Today. Details Here

A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees & Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021.

𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗢𝗠 𝗶𝘀 #𝗙𝗔𝗞𝗘. 𝗡𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗢𝗠 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝐆𝐎𝐈. pic.twitter.com/HMcQVj81Sf — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) June 26, 2021

The government’s Fact Check came on a day when it had scheduled a meeting to take a call on the pending DA arrears of 52 lakh central government employees and 60 lakh central government pensioners. The Centre had scheduled a meeting on Saturday to take a call on the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) of central government employees. The arrears of central government employees have been pending since January 1, 2020, are due to be paid to millions of public sector workers and pensioners.