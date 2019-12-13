7th Pay Commission Latest News: In a development that will be welcomed by central government employees, the Narendra Modi government is likely to announce a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for them.

According to reports, with the next DA being due in January 2020, the said hike, which will be 4%, will come into effect next month. The reason behind the possible hike is said to be the rise in inflation from July to December.

The hike figure of 4% is believed to have been arrived at due to inflation data from July-October.

A DA hike, meanwhile, is announced twice a year and is done between January and June, July and December every year.

It was also being expected that on the lines of the DA hike, the central government might also announce a salary hike. However, no such decision has been taken by the Centre thus far. As per recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), the basic minimum wage is to be hiked to Rs 18,000.

Several central government employees, however, have demanded that their minimum wage be hiked to Rs 26,000 instead.

The 7th CPC, commonly called only Pay Commission was set by the government in February 2014 to review the principles and structure of emoluments of all central government civilian employees including defence forces in India. It submitted its report to the government on November 19, 2015.