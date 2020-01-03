7th Pay Commission Latest News: It comes as a New Year gift for elderly people of Haryana as state Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced a hike of Rs 250 to Rs 2,250 in all social security and old-age pensions with effect from January 2020. As per the announcement of the CM, there will be an additional burden of about Rs 70 crore per month on the state exchequer.

The development comes as the social security pensions to 28 lakh beneficiaries cost Rs 514 crore per month to the state government at present.

While holding a state cabinet meeting, the chief minister said that workers above the age of 60 years, who are registered under the building and other construction workers welfare board, will get a raise from Rs 2,500 to Rs 2,750 in their monthly pensions.

From the forthcoming session, the CM stated that the state reservation policy would be implemented in the post-graduate or MD courses in medical as well as dental colleges in the state.

Apart from this, the CM said candidates who are belonging to Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Section (EWS) would get the benefit of 10 per cent reservation as started by the central government for admission to PG course. This will be given in the state-run medical and dental colleges and the number of seats would also be increased.

The state cabinet today decided to give approval for an amendment to the scheme under which acid attack victims are provided financial assistance. As per updates, the present scheme of the state government provides financial help only to those women who were attacked on or after May 2, 2011, and those who have been residing in Haryana for at least three years prior to the date of occurrence, according to a government statement. After the amendment, every acid attack victim in the state will be eligible for the assistance.