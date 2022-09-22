7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Are you one of the people who have recently received a WhatsApp message claiming that an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) will be effective from July 1, 2022? If yes, we have an important update for you. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has now informed that the message is fake.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Update: Minimum qualifying Service for Promotion under 7th CPC Pay Matrix Revised

"An order circulating on WhatsApp claims that the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022. The order is fake. Department of Expenditure, Finance Ministry has not issued any such order", PIB tweeted.

An order circulating on #WhatsApp claims that the additional installment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022#PIBFactCheck

▶️This order is #Fake

▶️Department of Expenditure, @FinMinIndia has not issued any such order pic.twitter.com/VQ07ZvpMXE

— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 22, 2022