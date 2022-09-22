“An order circulating on WhatsApp claims that the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance will be effective from 01.07.2022. The order is fake. Department of Expenditure, Finance Ministry has not issued any such order”, PIB tweeted. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: THIS State Announces DA Hike of 3 Per Cent Ahead of Festive Season
CLAIM: Additional instalment of DA to be effective July 1, 2022
FACT: The order is fake. The government has not issued any such order.
How To Get Fact-Check Done By PIB?
PIB allows people to send them images, videos and articles that may be fake. It conducts a fact-check for them. People can get the fact-check done by following steps:
- Go to www.factcheck.pib.gov.in and upload the image or video.
- Or, send the image or video via message on Whatsapp number +91-8799711259
- Or, send the files via an e-mail on the email address pibfactcheck@gmail.com