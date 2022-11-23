7th Pay Commission: Arunachal Hikes DA, DR, HRA For State Employees, Releases NPA For Govt Doctors | Check Salary Details

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today, 23 November 2022: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that non practising allowance (NPA) would be paid to government doctors from now on.

7th Pay Commission Latest News: The Arunachal Pradesh government employees will also now receive House Rent Allowance (HRA) at par with central government employees.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: It is a time of triple bonanza for the government employees of Arunachal Pradesh. Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday made the announcement and said in line with the central pay commission (CPC) recommendations, the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of all regular state government employees would be enhanced by four per cent that would take the DA/DR from 28 to 32 per cent with effect from July 1 this year.

House Rent Allowance For Govt Staff

He further added that the state government employees will also now receive House Rent Allowance (HRA) at par with central government employees.

Khandu further announced that non practising allowance (NPA) would be paid to government doctors from now on, which was a long pending request of the doctor fraternity of the state.

Rs 172 crore Burden on State Exchequer

The chief minister further stated that in implementing all these announcements, the state exchequer will have to bear additional burden of Rs 172 crore per year. However, he added that his government is capable and ready to bear the extra burden.

“Our government is a performing government. In recent years we have more than doubled our revenue generation and Rs 172 crore is but a small amount to be spent on welfare of our employees, who in fact are the backbone of the government,” the chief minister said.

The chief minister also hoped that 68,000 state government employees would reciprocate positively and perform their duties with sincerity and diligence.

DA Hiked by 4% For Central Employees

The development comes after the increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief of the Central government employees by 4 per cent effective July 1, 2022, benefiting 41.85 lakh central government employees and 69.76 lakh pensioners. The announcement about DA hike was made ahead o Diwali for the government employees.

The additional instalment of DA and dearness relief (DR) is an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 34 per cent of basic pay/pension.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 12,852.5 crore per annum, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.