6 Dead, 10 Admitted to Hospital After Consuming Illicit Liquor In Bihar’s Motihari, CM Nitish Seeks Report

Patna: At least six people died and 10 others have been admitted to a hospital in Bihar’s Motihari after consuming illicit liquor. The tragedy comes at a time when the Bihar government banned alcohol in the state. The incident was reported in Lakshmipur, Paharpur, and Harsiddhi blocks of Motihari, around 150 kilometres northwest of the state capital Patna.

“Six people have died and 10 people including two critically ill admitted to hospital. Seven people arrested in the case till now,” Jayant Kant, DIG, Champaran Range, said.

Calling it a sad incident, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he has asked for all information on it. “It is a sad incident. I have asked for all information on it,” said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on the Motihari hooch tragedy which has claimed six lives.

#WATCH | "It is a sad incident. I have asked for all information on it," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on the Motihari hooch tragedy which has claimed six lives. pic.twitter.com/IbzwAEoPVt — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

Liquor Still Available Despite Blanket Ban

Notably, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government imposed a complete prohibition on the sale and consumption of alcohol in the state in April 2016, a move that won a significant number of women voters, often seen to be victims of domestic violence at the hands of drunk men.

Despite a blanket ban on the sale of liquor, the state continues to witness liquor sales in the black market and deaths due to the consumption of locally made spurious liquor.

15 people arrested in February

The state excise department arrested 15 people in February this year, out of whom eight were liquor traders. The department also recovered domestic and foreign-branded liquor from them.

This is not the first case, in January this year, four people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Siwan. After the incident, Bihar Police arrested 16 people in connection with trading, storing and purchasing alcohol in the state.

Giving details, police said the liquor mafia had brought ethanol from Kolkata on the pretext of manufacturing sanitiser, but it was used to manufacture liquor in the dry state.

Several such incidents have been reported in the past. Nearly 80 people died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Chhapra in December last year.

