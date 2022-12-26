8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Iron Gate At Her School Falls On Head In Gujarat; Principal Suspended

An 8-year-old girl allegedly died after an iron gate at a government-run school fell on her head in Gujarat's Dahod district, an official said.

The victim died of head injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: An 8-year-old girl allegedly died after an iron gate at a government-run school fell on her head in Gujarat’s Dahod district, an official said. The victim died of head injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad. The incident took place at a primary school in Rampura village on December 20.

A heavy iron gate on the school compound came off the hinges and fell on the victim Ashmita Mohaniya when she was playing near it, district primary education officer Mayur Parekh said.

The girl sustained serious head injuries and was taken to a private hospital in Dahod city for primary treatment, and was later shifted to Ahmedabad civil hospital, where she died during treatment on Friday, he said.

Following the incident, the school’s principal was suspended with immediate effect, Mr Parekh said. A case of accidental death was registered at Dahod rural police station and further probe was launched, a police official said.