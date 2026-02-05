Home

News

8th Pay Commission: How much DA hike will Modi government give to central employees? What is the 2% DA number?

8th Pay Commission: How much DA hike will Modi government give to central employees? What is the 2% DA number?

Check out the DA hike which can be expected by the central government employees from the 8th Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission update

8th Pay Commission update: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave approval to the 8th central Pay Commission in January, several reports have speculated about the amount of Dearness Allowance (DA) hike to be announced by the 8th Pay Commission for the central government employees. Moreover, some reports have also given the number 2% in the DA hike update. However, it should be noted that no official confirmation has been made regarding the Dearness Allowance hike. Here are all the details you need to know about what the central government employees may get in the next DA hike.

How much DA hike will Modi government give to central government employees?

The Union Cabinet approved the ToR for the Pay Commission which will review salaries, allowances and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners. Notably, the tenure of the 7th Pay Commission ended on December 31 and the 8th Pay Commission takes effect on January 1, 2026.

Also read: 8th Pay Commission update: How much arrears might the government pay to central government employees due to implementation delay?

When will 8th Pay Commission get implemented?

The 7th central Pay Commission came into effect on January 1, 2016 and the term of the pay commission expires in 2026. Therefore, as per the pattern which is currently followed across years in India, a new pay commission is set up every ten years.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also read:

How much DA hike should central government employees expect?

The debate around the 8th Pay Commission has intensified as Dearness Allowance (DA) is expected to keep rising until the new commission’s recommendations are implemented. Based on Labour Bureau data, the DA index has reached around 59.93% and since DA cannot be increased in fractions, a hike of at least 2% is likely. As usual, DA revisions happen every six months, with the next official announcement expected around March or April.

What is the 2% DA hike number?

If the minimum 2% hike is approved, DA will move from the current 58% to 60%, with effect from January 2026. Even though the 7th Pay Commission’s term has technically ended, DA hikes are expected to continue under existing rules until the 8th Pay Commission framework comes into force.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.