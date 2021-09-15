New Delhi: A new web portal has been launched ‘Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection(TAFCOP) by the Department of Telecommunications which gives the users an opportunity to check their mobile phones or the mobile numbers issued in their name. This portal will help the citizens to check the issued sim cards against their registered Aadhaar card.Also Read - Aadhar Card Update: How to Download Aadhar Card Without Registered Mobile Number | Follow Step-by-Step Guide Here

As per the existing rules issued by the Department of Telecommunications, a single citizen can have a total of nine mobile numbers issued under a single Aadhaar card.

This web portal will work as a safeguard to the citizens whereas they can report mobile numbers which are of no use or are not recognized. The Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection(TAFCOP) About section reads as, "Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has taken several measures to ensure proper allocation of telecom resources by Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to subscribers and protect their interests in ensuring reduction of frauds. As per existing guidelines, individual mobile subscribers can register up to nine mobile connections in their name."

It also states that the website has been developed to help subscribers, check the number of mobile connections working in their name, and take necessary action for regularising their additional mobile connections if any. However, the primary responsibility of handling the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) lies with the service providers.

Steps to check and verify mobile number registered against one’s Aadhaar card

Step1: Visit the official website of TAFCOP either by copying the URL or clicking on the link given https://tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/

Step2: A window page will open. Enter your mobile number

Step3: Click on the 'Request OTP' option

Step4: The user will receive an OTP on the given mobile number via SMS from the Department of Telecommunications so that one can validate and sign in to the web portal.

Step5: Sign in to the web portal

Step6: The user will be directed to a page where one can view a list of mobile numbers that have been linked to the given Aadhar card. In the list, you will see numbers that are either in use or out of use by you. There might be some numbers that are not recognized by the user. You can easily report them so that they can be removed from your Aadhar Card.

The UIDAI and IPPB Initiative

The Unique Identification Authority of India(UIDAI), an Aadhaar issuing authority has been adding new features to ease the lives of the citizens of India. In fact, the Indian Post Payments Bank(IPPB) has announced that it can also update one’s registered phone number in Aadhaar through the postman a the user’s doorstep.

The two bodies UIDAI and IPPB have joined hands to offer a new and beneficial service that will enable the postman to conduct the update process at one’s doorstep. Around 650 IPPB branches with 146,000 postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) will be initiated as said by the Indian Post Payments Bank. The IPPB has said that they will provide the postmen with the proper technology and hardware to carry out the initiative. According to a statement by the Ministry, the postmen will carry their smartphones along with the biometric devices.