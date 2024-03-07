Home

News

Abhijit Ganguly Joins BJP in Kolkata | All You Need To Know About Former Calcutta High Court Judge

Abhijit Ganguly Joins BJP in Kolkata | All You Need To Know About Former Calcutta High Court Judge

Abhijt Gangopadhyay started his career as a West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) officer. He was posted at North Dinajpur

Abhijit Ganguly Joins BJP in Kolkata | All You Need To Know About Former Calcutta High Court Judge

New Delhi: Former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier, on Tuesday, after resigning as the high court judge, he had announced that he would be joining the saffron party.

“Today, I have joined a new field. I am happy to join the BJP and will work as a party soldier. Our objective is to oust the corrupt TMC regime from the state,” he said after his official joining.

The former Calcutta High Court judge was given a grand welcome at the party’s office in Salt Lake by the BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar. “West Bengal’s politics needs a person like Abhijit Gangopadhyay,” BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the leader of the opposition in the assembly, said.

Who is Abhijit Ganguly? All You Need To Know

Abhijit Gangopadhyay is a former Indian judge of the Calcutta High Court.[1][2]

Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s father was a lawyer.

Gangopadhyay did his schooling at Mitra Institution (Main), a vernacular-medium school in Kolkata

He passed out from the school in 1979. He studied law at Hazra Law College.

He was a member of a theatre group “Amitra Chanda”. In 1986, he last acted in a play.

Gangopadhyay started his career as a West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) officer. He was posted at North Dinajpur

Thereafter, he left the job and practiced as a State Advocate in the Calcutta High Court before the elevation in the bench.

He joined in the High Court as an additional judge on 2 May 2018.

He became a permanent judge on 30 July 2020.

He resigned from his post on 5 March 2024 and joined politics under the banner of Bharatiya Janata Party.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.