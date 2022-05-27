Dehradun: Three days after his daughter-in-law accused him of molesting his granddaughter, a former Uttarakhand minister Rajendra Bahuguna shot himself in front of his neighbours. The incident took place in Haldwani’s Bhagat Singh Colony on Wednesday.Also Read - Haldwani Election Results 2022 Declared: Congress Candidate Sumit Hridayesh Wins by Margin of 7814 Votes

Speaking to a leading portal, a police officer said that the former minister, 59, who was booked recently under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was upset about his daughter-in-law's allegation.

Bahuguna's daughter-in-law had accused him of molesting his granddaughter. Moreover, another case was lodged against the former minister on the complaint of a neighbour who had accused him of threatening and attacking her when she was walking with her mother-in-law.

Police have filed a case of abetment to suicide against his daughter-in-law.

For the unversed, Bahuguna enjoyed the status of a minister of state for a year from 2004-05 during the chief ministership of ND Tiwari.