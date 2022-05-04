Acharya Box Office: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer action-drama Acharya turned out to be a huge disappointment for Chiru-Cherry fans. The Koratala Siva directorial is unlikely to recover its Rs 140 crore budget according to trade recent trade figures. Trade Experts have stated that Acharya would have faired better, had the makers opted for a direct OTT release. Check out this recent tweet on Acharya’s poor box office performance:Also Read - Acharya Box Office: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan Starrer Collects Rs 73 Cr Worldwide, Struggles to Reach Break-Even!

#Acharya Nizam share (including GST) Day5 share – 0.37 Cr Total share – 12.19 Cr https://t.co/er6I5r2SMn — telugu360_BO (@Telugu360_BO) May 4, 2022

Also Read - Acharya Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Acharya to Release on OTT!

Reportedly, digital streaming platform Amazon Prime had offered a fair deal for acquiring Acharya’s digital rights. Now, the movie would stream on the OTT giant from May 27 onwards. The father son duo starrer action saga failed to garner even Rs 50 lakhs on its fourth day as the collections witness a further downfall. Siva was lambasted by netizens for bad storytelling and unimpressive script. Also Read - Acharya Twitter Review: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan Starrer Gets Mixed Response, Fans Say 'It Could Have Been Better'

Acharya Distributors Demand Compensation!

Acharya is only next to Radhe Shyam with around Rs 80-90 Cr loss while the Prabhas starrer lost Rs 120 Cr at the box office becoming the biggest flop of 2022. Bombay Velvet, Zero and 83 are among the other box office disasters. A twitter handle on box office trade numbers called India Box Office tweeted, “Disastrous Monday for #Acharya in all territories with negligible shares. Around 90Cr loss for the movie, considering only worth share the loss is more than 95Cr. The distributors demanding for 50Cr compensation in this 90Cr loss.”

Chiranjeevi is reportedly wrapping up Godfather, an official remake of Mohanlal’s Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. Godfather also has a cameo by Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

For more updates on Acharya and Chiranjeevi, check out this space at India.com.