Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Enforcement Directorate An ‘Idiot’ After Agency Summons Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi: In a shocking statement, West Bengal Congress President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday dubbed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) an ‘idiot’ over the agency’s summons to National Conference President Farooq Abdullah. The West Bengal Congress President at a press conference in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, alleged that the ED was being run under the command of the central government.

“Whom the ED will summon and whom not is the ED’s own matter. We just know that our ED is an ‘idiot’ and it only runs on the directions of the (central) government. This is nothing but a conspiracy against Farooq Abdullah, who is a renowned politician,” said Chowdhury.

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Farooq Abdullah for questioning on Thursday in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The former J-K Chief Minister has been asked to depose at the federal agency’s office in Srinagar on Thursday.

As per sources, Abdullah has been summoned as part of the ED’s investigation into the alleged fund scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association. Earlier in July 2022, ED filed a supplementary chargesheet against Abdullah in the case.

The case relates to the siphoning-off of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of JKCA office bearers, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts.

Meanwhile previously too, Adhir Ranjan had criticised the ED calling it an “idiot” Last week while speaking on the central agency issuing a lookout circular against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh after an attack on the ED team, the Congress MP said, “What will ED do? ED is itself an idiot. The ruling party in Bengal will look after him,” the Congress MP said.

On Thursday night, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case, an official of the agency said.

