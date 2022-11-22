‘Adidas Has a Brother Called Ajit Das’: Anand Mahindra’s Quirky Tweet on a Fake Adidas Shoe Goes Viral

New Delhi: Business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s quirky posts on social media platform Twitter often go viral as they are intriguing and delightful for netizens. And this time, yet another humorous photo tweet of the industrialist is going crazily viral on Twitter. This time, Mahindra poked fun at a footwear brand after he came across a fake Adidas shoe that used a similar name and logo but instead of ‘Adidas’, it was ‘Ajitdas’.

Amused by the Indian version of the footwear brand, Mahindra took to Twitter this morning and shared a picture of the white colored shoe. He shared the post with the caption, “Completely logical. It just means that Adi has a brother called Ajit. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam? 😊”

Completely logical. It just means that Adi has a brother called Ajit. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam? 😊 pic.twitter.com/7W5RMzO2fB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 22, 2022

Soon after Mahindra’s tweet, many Twitterati came up with similar instances and hilarous comments. Mahindra’s followers shared comments like, “Sir more power to Vasudhaiv kutumbkam as adi has a sister too ‘Ada’ along with brother ‘Ajit’, “They also have an extended family !!”, “Maybe its Adidas’s bro lost in kumbh mela” and more.