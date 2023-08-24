Aditya L1 Mission: India’s First Solar Mission To Study Sun – All You Need To Know

New Delhi: After Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the moon, India is set to launch the first space-based solar mission to study the Sun. The Aditya-L1 satellite — named after the Sun God — will be carried by the Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The satellite will be shortly integrated with the rocket.

Aditya L1 Mission: Check Date, Time, Venue

The satellite realised at the Bengaluru’s U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) has reached SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft will be launched from the Sriharikota’s base. ISRO Chairman S Somanath said the Aditya-L1 satellite for the Sun mission will be launched during the first week of September. The exact date and time of Aditya L-1 Mission is yet to be announced.

What is L1 in Aditya Mission?

The L1 in Aditya Mission is the Lagrange point 1 of the Sun-Earth system. The spacecraft shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system. A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses, according to ISRO. This will provide a greater advantage in observing solar activities and its effect on space weather in real-time.

For a two-body gravitational system, the Lagrange Points are the positions in space where a small object tends to stay if put there. These points in space for a two-body systems such as Sun and Earth can be used by spacecraft to remain at these positions with reduced fuel consumption. Technically at Lagrange point, the gravitational pull of the two large bodies equals the necessary centripetal force required for a small object

to move with them. For two-body gravitational systems, there are a total five Lagrange points denoted as L1, L2, L3, L4, and L5. The Lagrange points for Sun-Earth system are shown in the figure. The Lagrange point L1 lies between the Sun-Earth line.

How Far Is Aditya L1 from Earth?

The Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. The distance of L1 from Earth is approximately one per cent of the Earth-Sun distance. The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors. Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.

Understanding Aditya-L1 Mission

Initially, the spacecraft will be placed in a low earth orbit. Subsequently, the orbit will be made more elliptical, and later the spacecraft will be launched towards the Lagrange point L1 by using on-board propulsion. As the spacecraft travels towards L1, it will exit the earths’ gravitational Sphere of Influence (SOI). After exit from SOI, the cruise phase will start and subsequently, the spacecraft will be injected into a large halo orbit around L1. The total travel time from launch to L1 would take about four months for Aditya-L1.

Is Aditya-L1 A Complete Mission To Study The Sun?

The obvious answer is a ‘No’ which is not only true for Aditya-L1 but in general for any space mission. The reason is that due to the limited mass, power and volume of the spacecraft that carries the scientific payloads in space, only a limited set of instruments with limited capacity can be sent onboard the spacecraft, the ISRO said in a statement. In case of Aditya-L1, all the measurements will be made from the Lagrange point L1. As an example, the various phenomena of the sun are multi-directional and therefore the directional distribution of energy of explosive/eruptive phenomena will not be possible to study with Aditya-L1 alone.

Aditya-L1 Mission: What Are The Key Objectives Of The Mission

Understanding the coronal heating and solar wind acceleration.

Understanding initiation of Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), flares and near-earth space weather.

To understand the coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere.

To understand solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy.

Brief: The Aditya-L1 mission will be India’s first solar mission to study the Sun. The date and time of the Aditya-L1 have not been announced. However, it is likely that the spacecraft will be launched in the first week of September.

