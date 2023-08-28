ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Mission To Be Launched On September 2 | When And Where To Watch

Home

The Aditya-L1 mission will be launched by ISRO's PSLV XL rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC-SHAR), Sriharikota

Aditya L1's mission to study the Sun will be launched soon (Image: Zee News)

New Delhi: After a successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday announced that Aditya-L1- India’s first space-based observatory to study the Sun- will be launched on Saturday (September 2) at 11.50 am from Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

Aditya-L1 spacecraft is designed to provide remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrange point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth.

🚀PSLV-C57/🛰️Aditya-L1 Mission: The launch of Aditya-L1,

the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun ☀️, is scheduled for

🗓️September 2, 2023, at

🕛11:50 Hrs. IST from Sriharikota. Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at… pic.twitter.com/bjhM5mZNrx — ISRO (@isro) August 28, 2023

Lagrange Points are positions in space where the gravitational forces of the Sun and the Earth produce enhanced regions of attraction and repulsion. These can be used by spacecraft to reduce fuel consumption needed to remain in position, according to NASA. Lagrange points are named in honor of Italian-French mathematician Josephy-Louis Lagrange.

Aditya-L1 Mission: When And Where To Watch

Sharing the launch date and timing, ISRO also invited citizens to witness the historic event live from the space centre at Sriharikota. The space agency shared a link for registration to view the programme from the Launch View Gallery. Click here for registration. The registration will be open tentatively from Tuesday (August 29) 12pm.

Former ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan Reacts

Reacting to the launch announcement, former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan told news agency ANI, “It is a study project, they’re going to study (Sun) at a distance of 15 lakhs kilometers…it is a good project.”

