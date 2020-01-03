New Delhi: Days after passing a resolution in the state assembly seeking to scrap the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote a letter to his counterparts in 11 states to pass similar resolutions and to save secularism and democracy of the country.

Addressed to CMs of Jharkhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Odisha, the Kerala Chief Minister in the letter stated that states, which have opinion that CAA should be scrapped can consider similar steps (Kerala Assembly’s resolution against CAA).

“Apprehensions have arisen among large sections of our society consequent to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019,” Vijayan has written in the letter.

He further in the letter stated that the need of the hour is unity among all Indians who wish to protect and preserve our cherished values of democracy and secularism.

The development comes after the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday this week passed a resolution seeking to scrap the contentious CAA, amid raging countrywide protests against the legislation.

In another development, the Congress government in Puducherry on Thursday stated that it is also planning to adopt a resolution in the next Assembly session to scrap the CAA.

An announcement was made by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to this effect. He said he will hold discussions with leaders of all political parties before coming to a conclusion in this regard.

“Soon I will hold discussions with the representatives of all political parties and take further action on my plans to adopt an anti-CAA resolution as the Assembly is scheduled to meet by this month-end,” Narayanasamy was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Like Parliament’s decisions are not questionable, what is happening inside the Assembly also can’t be challenged. Who can question their privileges?” Narayanasamy further said.