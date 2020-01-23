New Delhi: After 17 people were killed and over 570 people were detected with the fatal coronavirus in China, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday said that an advisory in this regard has already been issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and India’s consulates in China. He said that the people who are coming from China will have to go through the screening process at the airports in the country.

“An advisory has been issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and our consulates in China. People who are coming from China will have to go through the screening process at airports,” Raveesh Kumar said.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA on #CoronavirusOutbreak: Advisory has been issued by Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and our consulates in China. People coming from China will have to go through screening process (at airports). pic.twitter.com/C1w2LVJ68L — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

He also said that the Indian Mission in China has made efforts to protect Indians who are residing in the province in China. “As far as protecting oneself while living in China is concerned, our Missions have made an effort for this there. But if you come to India, you will have to go through the screening process,” he reiterated.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA on #CoronavirusOutbreak: As far as protecting oneself while living in China is concerned, our Missions have made an effort for this there. But if you come to India you will have to go through the screening process. https://t.co/9muXICkRDI — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

As per reports, over 9,000 passengers from 43 flights were on Wednesday screened at different international airports in India in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the City in China. However, the Ministry of Health had on Wednesday clarified that no case of coronavirus has been detected so far in India.

“As of January 21, a total of 43 flights and 9,156 passengers have been screened for novel Coronavirus illness. Till now, no case has been detected through these screening efforts. We are on alert and our preparedness is sturdy,” Preeti Sudan, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, tld IANS.

As a precautionary measure, a travel advisory has been issued and posted on the Health Ministry’s website and Twitter handle for wider circulation.

Starting from Tuesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been screening the passengers who are coming in from China to four more airports such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Cochin.