New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics 2021 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra can still feature in Lausanne Diamond League if he is medically fit as per the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) chief. Chopra, who pulled out himself from the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022), has still not given any definite answer on his fitness level yet.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Likely To Mark His Return Through Lausanne Diamond League Meeting On August 26

The 24-year-old Chopra figured in the list of competitors for the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League Meeting on August 26. Also Read - CWG 2022: Neeraj Chopra Not My Rival, Says Pakistan's Javelin Thrower Nadeem Arshad

But he is yet to take a call on his participation in the prestigious competition. Also Read - Commonwealth Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra’s Absence Lessens Expectation Of Success Only By One Medal

“Neeraj will participate in (Lausanne) if he is declared medically fit,” Sumariwalla told PTI on Saturday.

Chopra had missed the Birmingham CWG due to a “minor” groin strain he suffered while winning a historic silver in the World Championships in Eugene, USA last month. He was advised one-month rest.

“Neeraj is working on his rehabilitation and his team will take a call about the Lausanne Diamond League closer to the event,” a source had said a few days back.

Inputs from PTI