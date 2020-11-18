Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against Kapil Sibal over his introspection remark. Adhir Ranjan said that the former union minister was free to join a new party or form one instead of making such embarrassing remarks against the Congress. Also Read - BJP's Khushbu Sundar Meets With a Car Accident in Tamil Nadu, Escapes Unhurt

“If some leaders think that Congress is not the right party for them then they may set up a new party or can join any other party which they think is progressive and according to their interest. But they should not indulge in such embarrassing activities since it can erode the credibility of the Congress,” Chaudhary told NDTV. Also Read - 'Doubting Thomases' Suffering From Periodic 'Pangs of Anxiety': Salman Khurshid on Sibal's Criticism

“Such senior leaders should not indulge in such embarrassing sweeping statements. They enjoy proximity to the Gandhi family. They can raise issues before the party leadership or in the right party forum,” he added. Also Read - Congress Distances Itself From Gupkar Alliance After BJP's Criticism, Accuses Amit Shah of Making False Statements

Chaudhary also questioned where these leaders were during the Bihar elections. “If such leaders are serious about revamping the Congress party, then they should try to prove their mettle on the ground. Did they volunteer to work for the party during the recent Bihar elections,” he asked.

Sibal, in a recent interview to ‘The Indian Express’, had emphasised the need of introspection in the party. The party is on a decline, the former union minister said, in the aftermath of the Congress’ massive drubbing in the recently held Bihar assembly election.

Earlier, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also slammed Congress leader Kapil Sibal. Gehlot saud that the comments by Sibal to the media criticising the leadership after the Bihar elections defeat has “hurt the sentiments” of party workers across the country.

With a few leaders echoing the views expressed by Sibal, Gehlot said in a series of tweets, “There was no need for Mr Kapil Sibal to mentioned (sic) our internal issue in Media, this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country.”

“Congress has seen various crises including (in) 1969, 1977, 1989 and later in the 1996, but every-time we came out stronger due to our ideology, programs, policies and firm belief in party leadership. We have improved with each and every crisis and also formed UPA government in 2004 under the able leadership of Soniaji, we shall overcome this time too,” the chief minister said.