New Delhi: In the wake of the alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has deputed four separate high-level Central teams to Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Manipur to take stock of the situation there.

With the surge in the daily new cases and the spike in Covid fatalities in Delhi, the spillover effect is being felt in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the states of Haryana and Rajasthan where the number of Covid positive cases is on the rise, the ministry said while giving reasons for deploying the high-level teams.

Randeep Guleria, Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is leading the three-member team bound for Harayana; Niti Aayog member (health), V.K. Paul, is heading the Rajasthan team; NCDC Director, S.K. Singh, will be leading the Gujarat team; while Additional DDG, Directorate General of Health Services, L. Swasticharan, is heading the Manipur team.

The teams will visit the districts reporting high number of Covid-19 cases and support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention, control measures and efficient clinical management of the positive cases.

The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow-up.

The Union government has been leading the fight against the pandemic with a ‘Whole of Government’ and ‘Whole of Society’ approach under the umbrella strategy of ‘Cooperative Federalism’, said the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“As an ongoing effort to strengthen the efforts of various state and UT governments for Covid management, the Centre has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various states and UTs.

“These teams interact with the state and UT authorities and get a firsthand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove the bottlenecks, if any,” the ministry said.

A total of 5,03,084 people have so far infected with Covid-19 virus in Delhi, including 7,943 deaths. The national capital reported 7,846 positive cases on Wednesday, while 131 persons succumbed to the disease, the most in a day till now.